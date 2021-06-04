Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference





Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10 at 8:20 a.m. Pacific time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.









About Power Integrations









Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.









