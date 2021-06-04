Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Syndicate Bass Records, LLC under the Company Entertainment Division, Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) announces that Lavish Entertainment, Inc. has acquired Syndicate Bass Records, LLC to launch its debut experimental bass music record label. In conjunction with this exciting news, the Company is pleased to announce that it will hold its first event of the year at Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 23, 2021. The inaugural event will highlight a sampling of the artists that are releasing music on the Syndicate Bass Records label.



Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, Syndicate Bass Records is a label collection curated by individuals who strongly believe in the impact of the Bass Music scene around the world. The Company strives to feature some of the most groundbreaking and undiscovered talent in Bass Music. Further, Management has spent countless hours vigorously searching for the most intricate and complex sounds in the game and has the mission to spread awareness and highlight artists from around the world in all forms of Bass Music.

Lavish Entertainment has also formed a partnership with Dan Dailey, AKA CVPTVGON, to assist Syndicate Bass Records and an array of other exciting projects within the Company. CVPTVGON has been a well renowned bass music producer for years with releases on some of the largest bass music record labels in the world. This partnership will help drive the forward trajectory of the entire business and provide a significant value to the Company label releases, bookings and other projects that will be disclosed in the months ahead.

To christen the launch of Syndicate Bass Records, the Company has booked a unique event that will highlight some of the artists on the record label’s initial release. This event will be hosted by EpicRaves and will be the official Syndicate Bass Records launch event. The extravaganza will be held at Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, July 23rd, 2021, and will be fully themed with a laser show unlike anything ever seen in this venue before. Visuals will be custom-curated by Bainter the Painter and the lineup will feature Chomppa, CVPTVGON, Dank Frank, SouthGate, Elderbass, Jonnie Boi, DXRTY and 2Shay.

More information about Syndicate Bass Records: www.SyndicateBass.com

Tickets to the Syndicate Bass Records Showcase: https://syndicaterecordsshowcase.eventbrite.com

Malachi Farrow, CEO of Syndicate Bass Records and Vice President of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We are so excited to follow our passion in the electronic music industry. I have always had a dream of forming my own label to showcase unheard talent from all around the world, and I am honored to build this with our team at Lavish Entertainment. Everyone on our team has been in the bass music scene searching for the most unique sounds and talents available in the market and it’s an honor to be a part of something we’ve been so deeply involved in for years.“

Dan Dailey, AKA CVPTVGON, states, "I am excited to be a part of the team at Lavish Entertainment. I plan to bring the freshest and most forward thinking bass music to the forefront of the scene through our new label. We have some other projects inside of Lavish that I am directly involved in, that I can’t wait to share as well."

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represents these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of Entertainment. The Company is building an immersive Virtual Reality platform to help monetize its live streamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label called Syndicate Bass Records to showcase some of the best Bass Music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center which is a 68,000 sq ft event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple 3rd party testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida which will transition its operations into a 7800 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & WINE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods, and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional Food and Wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products, and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting, and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter:@waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

[email protected]

1-800-469-2614