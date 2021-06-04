PureCycle Technologies to Host Investor Day Expo 2021

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, will host an Investor Day Expo on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Company's operational headquarters in Ironton, Ohio.

The event will feature a tour of PureCycle's Feedstock Evaluation Unit (FEU) and provide an overview from management related to the purification process, technology and execution strategy. Group tours will occur throughout the day, starting at 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (ET).

To request an invitation to the event or to get more information, please contact [email protected] . Please note, this event will have limited capacity.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com

