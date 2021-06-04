Logo
AT&T Business and Cisco Usher in New Era of Enhanced Cloud Communications for a Hybrid Workforce

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cisco_Logo.jpg

News Summary:

  • Cisco's Webex collaboration portfolio and cloud communications services will help support AT&T enterprise clients as they embrace the hybrid workforce of the future.
  • AT&T and Cisco expect to offer as many as 1 million users the UCMC platform through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise over the next five years.
  • Enhanced cloud connectivity sets new standard for performance and reliability—enabling 99.99% uptime and helping to rapidly deliver feature updates and enhancements.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and AT&T (

NYSE:T, Financial) are making it easier for businesses to adapt to the future of work, whatever it may be. Together with Cisco, AT&T Business is bringing Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise to Cisco's trusted Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC), helping businesses optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation in nearly any environment.

UCMC will enhance reliability and performance for all Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise users. AT&T and Cisco expect to offer as many as 1 million users the UCMC platform through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise over the next five years.

"The shift to hybrid work changed how companies operate and accelerated adoption of integrated cloud collaboration solutions," said Javed Khan, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Collaboration. "Our Webex solutions transformed the cloud calling experience and combine enterprise-calling features with market-leading virtual meetings and collaboration technology – all within the Webex App. And we're proud to work with AT&T to provide its customers and employees with the tools and technologies they require to thrive in the new hybrid workplace."

"Today's environment requires tools that enable flexible and adaptable business operations. By pairing expertise that can help businesses get the most of these solutions together with a high-performing network, we are elevating not only their ability to survive, but also to thrive." said Rich Shaw, Vice President, Voice and Collaboration, AT&T Business. "Our work with Cisco is a great example of how we're able to innovate faster, accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies and unlock the full potential of our workforce and customers."

As companies reopen their offices to workers, many are planning for a hybrid workforce model where employees could be connecting from home, the office or elsewhere. And this shift to hybrid work requires companies to reevaluate and invest in cloud, collaboration and security technologies that alleviate potential threats and provide the fastest and most cost-effective solution.

AT&T Business serves nearly 2,000 of the largest multinational companies and its proven ability to lead enterprise efforts in digital transformation earned the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction awards for Large Enterprises ranking highest in all categories including performance and reliability and customer service.

By combining the reliability, quality, and expertise of the AT&T network in areas such as 5G, SD WAN, mobility, fiber, IP toll and security paired with Cisco's trusted infrastructure and Cloud Communications, AT&T can help streamline productivity by unifying processes across a single-vendor hosted solution while providing integrations across hundreds of applications and ecosystems.

AT&T has a longstanding relationship of delivering voice services on Cisco's platforms since 1997; and, now with the inclusion of Cloud services this will only provide a continuation of their efforts into the future for these two companies. Recently, AT&T achieved UC Master Collaboration Specialization, which is the highest level, a third party can achieve, along with AT&T renewing its Gold Partner Certification, which is the highest level certification for Cisco partners. This demonstrates AT&T's commitment to the vast skills and ability to deliver and support any Cisco collaboration solution across the globe.

"A large percentage of enterprises are evaluating solutions for a hybrid office future," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. "The Cisco cloud calling solution provides AT&T a leading UCaaS solution that they can further expand and customize with both the broader Webex portfolio and their own expertise and reach in global networking services."

For more information, please visit att.com/webexcalling.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Cisco Webex

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF98959&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-business-and-cisco-usher-in-new-era-of-enhanced-cloud-communications-for-a-hybrid-workforce-301305316.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF98959&Transmission_Id=202106040800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF98959&DateId=20210604
