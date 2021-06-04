BorgWarner Completes Tender Offer and Acquires 89.08% of AKASOL AG

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today announced that it has completed the tender offer for shares of AKASOL AG, resulting in BorgWarner owning 89.08% of AKASOL's outstanding shares following completion of the tender offer. The acquisition further strengthens BorgWarner's commercial vehicle and industrial electrification capabilities, which positions the Company to capitalize on what it believes to be a fast-growing battery pack market.

"We are excited to add AKASOL's innovative products, capabilities and team to BorgWarner as we advance our plan to grow our electric vehicle businesses to approximately 45% of total revenues by 2030 under Project Charging Forward," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner. "Our companies share a commitment to delivering innovative, environmentally friendly solutions to our global customers, and together, we'll be even better positioned to do just that."

AKASOL is now a majority-owned subsidiary of BorgWarner. AKASOL's headquarters are in Darmstadt, Germany, and as previously announced, AKASOL will be run independently. Subject to approval of the shareholders at the AKASOL annual general meeting on June 30, 2021, BorgWarner expects to be represented with three of the five members of AKASOL's Supervisory Board. BorgWarner will assess what additional actions, if any, it will take to achieve full control and ownership of AKASOL including, without limitation, the delisting of AKASOL's shares.

BorgWarner paid approximately €648 million to settle the tender offer from current cash balances, which includes proceeds received from its previously announced public offering of BorgWarner 1.00% Senior Notes due 2031. The Company plans to provide the estimated financial impact of the acquisition when it reports second quarter earnings on August 4, 2021. It is currently expected that AKASOL will be included in BorgWarner's Air Management reporting segment.

BorgWarner is a global product leader in sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 99 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

