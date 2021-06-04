DarioHealth Releases Study Demonstrating the Impact of Personalized Digital Interventions to Improve Self-Management of Diabetes

PR Newswire

Study results to be presented at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today it will be presenting results of a new study at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2021; June 2-5, 2021).

The study, titled "Impact of Digital Intervention Engine on Diabetes Self-Management," examined the effect of DarioHealth's highly personalized digital journeys on both clinical and engagement outcomes, applying user-specific digital intervention flows for behavioral change to increase user digital engagement.

This new research is a retrospective study of 246 DarioHealth users, and presents several meaningful outcomes achieved by the users:

The percentage of users who measured blood glucose was significantly higher in the test group of 127 Dario users receiving interventions driven by the digital intervention engine: 14% in first 30 days and 22% in 30-60 days;

The average number of blood glucose measurements increased by 6% and 17% at first 30 days and 30-60 days, respectively; and

Recency (average number of days between blood glucose measurements) was significantly improved by 30% in the test group.

Most digital health solutions are personalized by applying generalized predictions across groups of "like" participants, not adapting to the truly unique needs of each participants. Dario's study found that personalizing the clinical interventions in response to unique individual circumstances, made possible by a powerful combination of AI, dynamically personalized user journeys, coaching, and behavior science, helps to durably improve self-monitoring and platform engagement among inconsistent users.

"The potential benefit of this research could be life-changing for so many people," said Dr. Yifat Hershcovitz, Ph.D., Scientific and Clinical Director at DarioHealth and one of the authors of the study. "In the context of busy day-to-day life, simply remembering to perform blood glucose measurements at meaningful intervals may be a challenge. The results of this study confirm that DarioHealth's platform and hyper-personalized approach makes it much easier for people to remember to incorporate measuring glucose levels into their everyday lives, improving and maintaining health outcomes."

"We believe that diabetes self-management is ripe for innovation, and our research illustrates the important role a digital intervention engine can play in helping people stay engaged in their diabetes management," said Dr. Omar Manejwala, Chief Medical Officer of DarioHealth. "DarioHealth is proud of our work to deliver a sustainable and impactful digital therapeutic solution, and these latest findings only add to our strong body of evidence that our hyper-personalized approach produces real, measurable improvements."



DarioHealth is presenting additional research at ATTD, titled "Impact of a Digital Therapeutic on Insulin Self-Management." For registration inquiries and additional information on ATTD 2021, visit ATTD.kenes.com . Attendance is welcomed and encouraged to all. Registration is discounted due to the conference being held virtually this year.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the study findings, that the potential benefit of the study results could be life-changing for so many people, that diabetes self-management is ripe for innovation and that the findings add to its strong body of evidence that our hyper-personalized approach produces real, measurable improvements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social, and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

