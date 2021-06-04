Tanger Outlets Announces Sandeep Mathrani Elected to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tanger Outlets Announces Sandeep Mathrani Elected to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 4, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) announced today that Sandeep Mathrani has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Mathrani is currently the Chief Executive Officer of WeWork Inc. and brings with him more than three decades of professional experience and insight.

Tanger___Sandeep_Mathrani.jpg

"I am thrilled to welcome Sandeep to the Tanger Board and look forward to working closely with him as we envision the future of Tanger Outlets," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mr. Mathrani will further strengthen the talent represented on our Board."

Since joining WeWork in February of 2020, Mr. Mathrani has executed a strategic turnaround of the company, leading to global recognition of WeWork as the top flexible real estate solution for tenants and landlords. Prior to WeWork, Mr. Mathrani served as the Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Properties' retail group and Vice Chairman of Brookfield Properties from 2018 to 2019. Mr. Mathrani also served as CEO of GGP Inc. for eight years, during which he recapitalized the company from bankruptcy in 2010 and led eight successful years of growth prior to the successful $9.25 billion acquisition of GGP by Brookfield Property Partners in 2018. Prior to GGP, he served as the President of Retail at Vornado Realty Trust from 2002 to 2010 and was responsible for all retail real estate activities in the United States and India. Prior to Vornado, he served as an Executive Vice President at Forest City Ratner Companies, LLC from 1994 to 2002 and was responsible for its retail development and related leasing in the New York City metropolitan area.

"Sandeep's impressive record of success is a clear indication of the dynamic value he will bring to Tanger Outlets. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board," said Steven Tanger, Executive Chair.

Mr. Mathrani also currently serves on the Board of Directors for DICK'S Sporting Goods. He is a former Chair and current Executive Board member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, as well as a former Trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

"Tanger Outlets has a long-standing reputation as a leader in the public real estate market," said Mr. Mathrani. "I am excited to be joining the company at a time when growth and development are at the forefront of its mission."

For more information about Tanger Outlets, please visit www.tangeroutlets.com

Tanger_Outlets_Logo.jpg

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Hasenauer
KWT Global
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL00485&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-outlets-announces-sandeep-mathrani-elected-to-its-board-of-directors-301305989.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00485&Transmission_Id=202106040810PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00485&DateId=20210604
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment