AIkido Pharma Announces Positive Phase 1 Data Presented at ASCO on 225Ac-J591

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Drug Demonstrates Efficacy and Safety in Advanced Prostate Cancer Patients

- Phase 2 Trial Underway

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that positive Phase 1 testing data was presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting June 4, 2021.  The poster presentation of the data was by Dr. Scott Tagawa, a Professor of Medicine & Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine and an AIkido Pharma Scientific Advisory Board member.  The full presentation is available at: https://conferences.asco.org

Aikida_Pharma_Logo.jpg

Highlights from the presentation include:

  • Declining PSA levels in treated patients
  • Declining circulating tumor cell (CTC) count in treated patients
  • Actinium-225 radiolabeled J591 well-tolerated with preliminary evidence of efficacy in a heavily pre-treated patient population
  • Actinium-225 radiolabeled J591 safe at tested dosage
  • Phase 2 trial underway

Neal Shore, MD, FACS a well-known key opinion leader in prostate cancer research, Medical Director for the Carolina Urologic Research Center and recent addition to the Company's Advisory Board, stated, "The Phase I trial results of the 225Ac-J591 antibody for these advanced prostate cancer patients, who had extensive tumor burden as well as having experienced numerous life prolonging therapies, are impressive, both from a response and safety standpoint. PSA declines and CTC responses were clearly evident. Additionally, this novel antibody conjugate demonstrated very good tolerability during this DLT phase 1 trial. The unique properties of 225Ac-J591 suggest it as a very promising candidate for combination treatment with beta emitters, whereby the synergy of therapeutic isotope combination and broader tumor effect would have the potential to further shape theragnostic platforms."

Full ASCO Presentation Details:

Title: "Phase I study of 225Ac-J591 for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)"

Tract: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Presenter: Dr. Scott Tagawa MD, MS, FACP

Abstract Number: 5015

Date and Time: Available Starting June 4, 2021, 9:00 am (EST)

The Abstract from this study has been released on the ASCO Annual Meeting website (https://conferences.asco.org). Clinical trial information: NCT03276572 (https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/196409/abstract )

The full ASCO meeting program is available at: www.asco.org

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics.  The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology.  The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:      

Hayden IR
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Phone: (646) 536-7331
Email: [email protected]
www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.:   

Phone: 212-745-1373
Email: [email protected]
www.aikidopharma.com

favicon.png?sn=NY00872&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-announces-positive-phase-1-data-presented-at-asco-on-225ac-j591-301306027.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY00872&Transmission_Id=202106040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY00872&DateId=20210604
