5 Cyclical Companies Boosting Book Value

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Cyclical Companies Boosting Book Value

America's Car-Mart tops the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 04, 2021

Summary

  • More than 9% book value increase for all these companies
Article's Main Image

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned cyclical companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through June 4.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Superior Group Of Companies

The book value per share of Superior Group Of Companies Inc. (SGC) has risen 10.10% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.99 and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.95.

The company, which designs apparel products, has a market cap of $401.92 billion and an enterprise value of $503.49 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, shares are undervalued and trading with a 80.22% margin of safety at $25.74. The share price has been as high as $29.33 and as low as $9.80 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 12.24% below its 52-week high and 162.65% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 8.33.

1400430213409558528.png

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) ' Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 40.46% of outstanding shares.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Inc.'s (SMP) book value per share has grown 9% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.91 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.49.

The company, which manufactures and distributes replacement motor parts, has a market cap of $1.03 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 29.86% margin of safety at $46.53. The share price has been as high as $55.29 and as low as $37.65 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was 15.84% below its 52-week high and 23.59% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 15.21.

1400431307913187328.png

With 5.03% of outstanding shares,

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart Inc.'s (CRMT) book value per share has grown 10.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 2.60.

The automotive retailing company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and an enterprise value of $1.33 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 46.56% margin of safety at $159.78. The share price has been as high as $177.45 and as low as $80.47 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 9.96% below its 52-week high and 98.56% above its 52-week low.

1400432363946659840.png

Royce is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 5.04% of outstanding shares.

Zumiez

The book value per share of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has grown 9.60% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.07 the price-tangible book ratio is 2.40.

The company, which retails apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods, has a market cap of $1.15 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 24.50% margin of safety at $44.59 The share price has been as high as $49.23 and as low as $20.87 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 9.43% below its 52-week high and 113.59% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 14.81.

1400433226622717952.png

With 0.65% of outstanding shares, Simons’ firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Royce with 0.48%,

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.37%.

Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc.'s (JOUT) book value per share has grown 9.20% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.91 and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.05.

The company, which manufactures branded seasonal outdoor recreation products, has a market cap of $1.23 billion and an enterprise value of $1.09 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 54.36% margin of safety at $121.88. The share price has been as high as $154.18 and as low as $75.12 in the last 52 weeks. As of Friday, the stock was trading 20.95% below its 52-week high and 62.25% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 16.25.

1400434234832736256.png

Royce is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 4.89% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons with 2.85%, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.46%, Grantham with 0.30% and

Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment