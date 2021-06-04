Catalent, Inc. to Present at the Biopharma CEO Investor Forum





Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that John Chiminski, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will virtually present at the Biopharma CEO Investor Forum at 9:45 a.m. ET on June 8, 2021.









A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.









About Catalent, Inc.





Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 15,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.









More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005034/en/

