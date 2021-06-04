Logo
Curtiss-Wright Delivers Flight Test Hardware for Eviation's Alice All-Electric Aircraft

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has successfully delivered the primary flight control actuators and control electronics to Eviation Aircraft for the all-electric Alice aircraft, as it prepares for first flight. Curtiss-Wright’s high-power density electromechanical actuators (EMA) provide Eviation with a modular, distributed solution that enables a flexible control architecture. Curtiss-Wright’s proven commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) EMA design delivers a lightweight, plug-and-play solution that helps reduce cost, schedule risk, and program risk.



"We are very proud to have delivered the first shipset of our innovative flight control actuation hardware to Eviation, and are excited to witness the first flight of their all-electric Alice aircraft later this year,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Curtiss-Wright is committed to being an industry leader in bringing the revolutionary advantages of electric actuation to flight, from fixed wing to rotorcraft, from business jets to military platforms.”



“Curtiss-Wright is known for its flight control technology innovation and we look forward to working with them as we build our high performing zero-emission electric aircraft," said Omer Bar-Yohay, Co-Founder & CEO, Eviation. "We are pleased to work with iconic partners who share our vision of making clean regional air travel accessible for all."



EMA technology delivers compelling benefits over traditional hydraulic approaches, such as superior reliability, improved energy efficiency and reduced weight for a wide range of aviation applications including flight controls, landing gear, and utility actuation.



Keeping innovation and performance top of mind, Eviation is creating a new era in aviation with the Alice aircraft. Inspired by the new design possibilities that emerged by replacing turbine engines with all electric motors, Eviation and its team have reimagined what sleek, stylish and cost effective air mobility can be with the introduction of Alice.



Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures its electric actuation products at its Shelby, N.C. facility. For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s Actuation Division, please visit www.cw-actuation.com.



About Eviation Aircraft



Eviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make electric aviation a competitive and sustainable alternative for the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Eviation operates in the U.S. and is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co.



About Curtiss-Wright Corporation



Curtiss-Wright Corporation (

NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visitwww.curtisswright.com.



Note: Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210604005046r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005046/en/



