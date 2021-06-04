PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore presents clinical data further characterizing the overall survival benefit of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma at the

2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 04 June 2021) Immunocore ( IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, announces the presentation of a subset analysis from the Phase 3 study exploring the overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best RECIST* response of progressive disease at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

“As a pioneer in the T cell receptor therapy class, we will continue to analyze the science and clinical data behind the survival benefit from tebentafusp which will also help advance the field of TCR bispecifics,” said David Berman, Head of Research and Development at Immunocore. “At ASCO this year, we presented further analysis of the Phase 3 tebentafusp trial including an overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best response of progressive disease.”

In patients with a best response of progressive disease (PD) in the phase 3 trial, the overall survival (OS) was superior for the tebentafusp arm versus the investigator’s choice arm with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.43 (95%CI 0.27-0.68). More than half of tebentafusp patients with best response PD were treated beyond initial progression and no new safety signals were observed. In addition, analysis from the phase 2 tebentafusp trial suggests that at least one-third of patients on tebentafusp with a best response of PD have a reduction in circulating tumor DNA and that this may be associated with longer OS.

Tebentafusp has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. Immunocore will be working with the FDA to complete submission of a BLA for tebentafusp in the third quarter of 2021.

*Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors

CLINICAL SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM

Title: Overall survival benefit from tebentafusp in patients with best response of progressive disease

Presenter: Anthony Joshua, MD

Date and Time: June 4, 2021; 9:00 a.m. EDT

Session: Management of Rare Melanoma Subtypes

Abstract ID: 9509

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Co-primary endpoint of overall survival for tebentafusp (tebe)-induced rash in a Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebe vs. investigator’s choice (IC) in first line metastatic uveal melanoma

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Abstract ID: 9527

Title: Overall survival in patients who received checkpoint inhibitors after completing tebentafusp in a phase 3 randomized trial of first line metastatic uveal melanoma

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Abstract ID: 9526

Title: Characterization of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) following treatment with tebentafusp in patients (pts) with previously treated (2L+) metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Abstract ID: 9531

Due to the virtual format, all oral, poster, and poster discussion sessions, as well as track-based Clinical Science Symposia, will be available on demand, beginning June 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT, for registered attendees of the conference.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

About ImmTAC® Molecules

Immunocore’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilising monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are soluble TCRs engineered to recognise intracellular cancer antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill these cancer cells via an anti-CD3 immune-activating effector function. Based on the demonstrated mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumours, the ImmTAC mechanism of action holds the potential to treat hematologic and solid tumours, regardless of mutational burden or immune infiltration, including immune “cold” low mutation rate tumours.

About Tebentafusp

Tebentafusp is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. Tebentafusp specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma, and is the first molecule developed using Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognise and kill tumour cells. Tebentafusp has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track designation and orphan drug designation by the FDA in the United States and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma. For more information about enrolling tebentafusp clinical trials for metastatic uveal melanoma, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03070392).

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma, which affects the eye. Metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a poor prognosis and has no currently accepted optimal management or treatment. Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, with approximately 8,000 new patients diagnosed globally each year (1,600-2,000 cases per year in the United States). Up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. When the cancer spreads beyond the eye, only approximately half of patients will survive for one year.

Forward Looking Statements

