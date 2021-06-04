Logo
Moody's Upgrades Kemper's Outlook to Positive, Affirms Ratings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Moody’s Investors Service has revised the rating outlook for Kemper to positive from stable based on the group’s improving profitability and solid market position as a leading non-standard personal auto insurer. In addition, Moody’s has affirmed the Baa3 senior debt rating of Kemper as well as the A3 insurance financial strength ratings of its leading property/casualty and life insurance subsidiaries.

Moody’s said its positive outlook reflects Kemper’s improved profitability with an average return on capital of about 8.5% in the past three years. Its rating affirmation reflects Kemper’s diversified revenues and earnings from its non-standard personal auto insurance and life businesses, its profitable home service insurance business, solid risk adjusted subsidiary capitalization, and a high-quality fixed income portfolio.

“We are pleased that Moody’s recognizes the strength of our businesses,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The revised rating outlook is recognition of our strong operating performance and the work we’ve done to advance our strategic intent to serve growing niche and underserved markets with appropriate and affordable insurance and financial solutions.”

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With $14.2 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has nearly 10,000 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005147/en/

