WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BRANDS CELEBRATE PRIDE AND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE TREVOR PROJECT





Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced the return of a partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The organization provides support to LGBTQ youth through free and confidential crisis services. As part of the partnership, Pottery+Barn, Pottery+Barn+Teen, Mark+%26amp%3B+Graham, West+Elm and Williams+Sonoma will sell exclusive products that benefit the organization.





Pottery Barn Love For All Flag to Benefit The Trevor Project (Photo: Business Wire)





“We are proud to have a partnership that allows our family of brands to support the life-saving services that The Trevor Project provides the LGBTQ youth community,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.









“Our company continues to prioritize the development of products that showcase our commitment to diversity, inclusion and philanthropy,” said Ryan Ross, President of Williams Sonoma. “Our customers appreciate the opportunity to support organizations like The Trevor Project through their purchases.”









“Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s generous support of Trevor’s mission will help us continue to expand our 24/7 life-saving crisis services for LGBTQ youth,” said Shira Kogan, Director of Corporate Development. “We’re thrilled to see these positive and empowering messages on a variety of products to celebrate Pride. Our research shows that more than half of youth said brands who support the LGBTQ community positively impact how they feel about being LGBTQ, and we’re proud of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for setting that example for other brands.”









Each brand’s campaign will include:









Mark & Graham is proud to highlight the mission of The Trevor Project and drive to donation across our digital channels. Mark & Graham will also donate 25% of the purchase price of our Rainbow Iris Catchall directly to The Trevor Project.









Pottery Barn’s exclusive collection for The Trevor Project includes a rainbow-colored pick-stitch quilt and shams, a lumbar pillow, doormat, lawn flag, reversible picnic throw with a carrying tote, mugs, a set of 10 votives, cocktail napkins, and facemasks. Products range in price from $14.50 - $249.00, and 25% of the purchase price from Pottery Barn’s collection will directly benefit The Trevor Project to support its life-saving services.









The Pottery Barn Teen product offerings benefiting The Trevor Project will include a mug and lumbar decorative pillow cover. The Heart Mug is adorned with a vibrant rainbow heart and features the phrase “Open Heart, Open Mind” written on the inside. Pottery Barn Teen will donate 50% of the purchase price of this product to The Trevor Project. The Pride Lumbar Pillow cover features a printed rainbow, with hand-stitched details and a rainbow fringe at the ends. Pottery Barn Teen will donate 25% of the purchase price of these products to The Trevor Project.









West Elm will introduce an exclusive The Trevor Project art capsule featuring works from three emerging LGBTQ artists including Shanee Benjamin %28%40shaneebenjamin), Gabriel Cabrera (%40gabrielccoco) and Pop + Paper’s %28%40popandpaper) Wes Aderhold and Jordan Dorso. The limited-edition prints will be available as part of The Trevor Project x West Elm online shop at westelm.com%2FTheTrevorProject which also features a curated assortment of products from West Elm LOCAL makers and small businesses. West Elm will donate 50% of the proceeds of products purchased from The Trevor Project x West Elm online shop to The Trevor Project through June 30. In addition, West Elm stores nationwide will celebrate the partnership by designing specialty windows reflecting their community pride and raising awareness for The Trevor Project’s mission.









The Williams Sonoma product offerings benefiting The Trevor Project will include four mugs, a candle, and an assortment of tea towels. Williams Sonoma will donate 50% of the proceeds of these products to The Trevor Project.









For more information about each brand’s collaboration with The Trevor Project collection, please visit:









Mark & Graham: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markandgraham.com%2Fpages%2Ftrevor-project









Pottery Barn: www.potterybarn.com%2Ftrevorproject









Pottery Barn Kids: www.potterybarnkids.com%2Ftrevor-project









Pottery Barn Teen: www.pbteen.com%2Ftrevor-project









West Elm: www.westelm.com%2FTheTrevorProject









Williams Sonoma: www.williams-sonoma.com%2Fthetrevorproject













To celebrate the launch of this campaign and National Pride Month, Williams Sonoma will also be hosting the following virtual events:









Williams Sonoma Baking School Pride Desserts Featuring Brian Hart Hoffman and Kelly Fields





Hosted by Lance Bass









Date/Time: Monday, June 7th at 5pm PDT/7pm CST/8pm EDT





Details: Brian Hart Hoffman will share his recipe for Wedding Cake Sandwich Cookies and be joined by Lance Bass and Pastry Chef and cookbook author Kelly Fields of Willa Jean.





Tickets: $15 for VISA Cardholders and $20 for General Admission. $10 from each ticket sale will benefit The Trevor Project.









Williams Sonoma’s 4th Annual Drag Queen Cookoff









Date/Time: Tuesday, June 22nd at 5pm PDT/7pm CST/8pm EDT





Details: Juanita MORE and Sister Roma, are joined by Brita Filter and Shuga Cain from RuPaul's Drag Race to cook and plate a brunch dish and a cocktail. Guest judges include Brian Hart Hoffman and Joey Skladany.





Tickets: $15 per person. $10 from each ticket sale will benefit The Trevor Project.









About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.





Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands— Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.









About The Trevor Project





The+Trevor+Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline%2C+TrevorText%2C+and+TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat TheTrevorProject.org%2FHelp, or by texting 678678.









