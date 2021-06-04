Logo
Diaceutics to Release Breakthrough Data on COVID-19 Impact on Cancer at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Diaceutics PLC, the diagnostic commercialisation company, today announces the acceptance of an abstract for a poster discussion presentation, discussing the impact of COVID-19 on cancer diagnosis, at the prestigious 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.



The ASCO Annual Meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, biotechnology executives, researchers, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology. This year, ASCO received and reviewed more than 5,400 abstracts for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, ultimately selecting the final entries to be presented on a set of criteria including the strength and relevance of the research and whether it addresses an important and novel question.



Diaceutics will present data and findings from a study into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the volume of surgical pathology (SP) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) used. These are important methods associated with primary diagnosis, tumour staging and treatment management decisions, across 11 solid tumour cancers.



The presentation of Diaceutics’ analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on cancer diagnosis and treatment at this prestigious event supports the Company’s engagement with its pharmaceutical clients in this important emerging impact on patients’ access to treatment.



“We look forward to sharing our data which highlight a period of decline in patient testing related to diagnosis and management, for all 11 cancers examined, that is linked to COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the US population,” said Keith Kerr, Professor of Pulmonary Pathology, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Advisor at Diaceutics. “The data that will be presented at this year’s ASCO continue to highlight the potential of Diaceutics to enable better testing and ultimately better treatment for patients with cancer.”



Enabled by DXRX – The Diagnostic Network®, Diaceutics provides seamless diagnostic testing for precision medicines through deep analysis and disease level-understanding of the testing journey. Through the extraction of insights from the world’s richest repository of diagnostic testing data available via its DXRX platform, the company leverages unique proprietary Disease Diagnostic Pathways (DDPs®) to identify the best possible testing journey for patients within a specific disease or disease area.



Details of the presentations are as follows:



Significant decline in cancer diagnostic testing in US CMS population during the COVID-19 pandemic - Abstract #336339



  • Session Title: Poster Session: Health Services Research and Quality Improvement





  • Authors: Dave Smart, Peter Riccelli, Keith Kerr, Jordan Clark, Susanne Munksted, Mark Lawler





  • Access to the study can be gained via the following company webpage: https%3A%2F%2Flp.diaceutics.com%2Fasco-2021-poster%2F





Information about the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting may be accessed via the following website: https%3A%2F%2Fconferences.asco.org%2Fam%2Fregistration.



Discover more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diaceutics.com and follow the latest news from Diaceutics on Linkedin @DiaceuticsPLC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005217/en/



