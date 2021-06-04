American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group ( AAL) will conduct a live audio webcast of the formal business of its virtual annual meeting of stockholders Wednesday, June 9, at 9 a.m. CT. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations, and an archive of the webcast will be available afterward.



