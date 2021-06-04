CBIZ Acquires Government Health Care Consultant Optumas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CBIZ Acquires Government Health Care Consultant Optumas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2021

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced the acquisition of Schramm Health Partners, LLC dba Optumas ("Optumas") of Scottsdale, Arizona, effective June 1, 2021.

Founded in 2006, Optumas specializes in providing actuarial services to state government health care agencies to assist in the administration of Medicaid programs. Optumas has 33 employees and approximately $10.9 million in annual revenue. This acquisition enhances opportunities to broaden the scope of services offered by Optumas and CBIZ to their respective government health care clients.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We are excited to welcome the Optumas team to CBIZ and to strengthen our long-standing partnership of working side-by-side to serve our government health care clients. Optumas is a recognized leader in health care actuarial services and given the increasing complexity of health care delivery systems, this acquisition offers a unique opportunity to complement our growing government health care consulting practice. Working together, CBIZ and Optumas will accelerate future growth by providing our clients with more comprehensive and seamless solutions."

Steve Schramm of Optumas, stated, "After years of collaboration, it was clear a strategic combination with CBIZ was in the best interest of our clients and employees. Combining our cutting-edge actuarial expertise with CBIZ's government health care consulting services will provide our state Medicaid and other public sector clients with an unparalleled mix of consulting, strategy, and analytical resources to help them achieve their goals. We are excited to become a part of one of the leading national professional services providers whose culture and core values are strongly aligned with ours."

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL00063&sd=2021-06-04 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-acquires-government-health-care-consultant-optumas-301305695.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL00063&Transmission_Id=202106040915PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL00063&DateId=20210604
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment