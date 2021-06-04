LiveXLive Partners With American Songwriter For Annual Song Contest

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it has partnered with American Songwriter, a subsidiary of Savage Ventures, to highlight aspiring songwriters with the publication's annual song contest. The partnership affords rising talent an opportunity to win a First Place Prize, including two premium benefits provided by LiveXLive, $10,000 in cash and a music publishing deal with LiveXLive's Music Publishing Division; a significant kickstart for a rising songwriter's career. In addition, each entrant will be given a three month LiveXLive Plus subscription. At the core of the relationship is a mutual desire to support songwriters' pursuit of professional success, while giving their music greater awareness with an international platform offering a captive audience searching for the discovery of new music.

The contest launched on June 1, 2021. Contestants can enter the contest by applying and submitting their songs at AMERICANSONGWRITER.COM/SONG-CONTEST with the winner being announced in December 2021. Contest submissions will be evaluated and judged by a panel of notable artists and songwriters, such as Martina McBride, Michael Franti, and Maggie Rose, label and industry executives, and LiveXLive, who will collectively select the winner.

David Schulhof, President of LiveXLive Music Publishing, stated, "American Songwriter is the gold standard outlet for songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts — and is a perfect fit and partnership for LiveXLive. Together, we will be able to provide rising talent a substantial prize and an out-of-the-gate publishing deal with an automatic audience across the LiveXLive platform which will propel the winners profile with fans and the music industry. We look forward to being a part of this very exciting contest and helping to build a career from the start."

"This is a cool moment for the 35-year-old publication in not only providing a platform for songwriters to learn and compete, but to be given an opportunity to have their songs recognized on one of the most formidable platforms for rising and established artists. LiveXLive is an artists first organization, this, in and of itself, was a huge selling point for joining with them in supporting the careers of new songwriters and artists," said Zac Litwak, Partner at Savage Ventures and American Songwriter's Chief Marketing Officer.

The partnership will tap into LiveXLive's flywheel business model of listen, watch, attend, engage and transact. The LiveXLive platform is unique in the marketplace, providing aspiring talent incredible opportunities to publish and share their songs, create professional videos. All of this engagement builds artists' audience and amplifies their music through the high-profile LiveXLive franchise content such as "Music Lives On" and "Music Lives," as well being featured across other LiveXLive platforms such as its leading podcast platform PodcastOne.

LiveXLive's platforms in live streaming, streaming radio, podcast and vodcasts, original programming and publishing provide rising artists with incredible exposure early on in their careers. LiveXLive's livestreams, festivals and pay-per-view concerts afford artists the critical mass of viewers and listeners; establishing the platform as a must stop on rising talent's exposure to audiences.

About American Songwriter

American Songwriter (AmericanSongwriter.com) was founded in 1984, and acquired by Savage Ventures in 2019. The site, magazine publication, and podcast network offer a wide variety of engaging content and contests for site visitors and members. The content shares in-depth Q&As with up-and-coming, established and legendary songwriters, provides coverage of recording technology (including the latest gadgets and gear every songwriter should know about), and reports on the business of music publishing with interviews and insight from publishers, producers, and other industry professionals. American Songwriter explores all genres of music – from country to hip-hop, folk to classical, rock to pop, blues to electronica and soul to R&B. Distributed internationally with a heavy domestic subscriber base, the readership of American Songwriter is just as diverse as its contents, including both professional and aspiring songwriters, music fans, music publishers, studio owners, copyright lawyers, record label presidents, and music consumers.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaryPodcastOne, generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

