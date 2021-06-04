China Resources Cement Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of China Resources Cement Holdings (HKSE:01313, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of HK$8.04 per share and the market cap of HK$56.8 billion, China Resources Cement Holdings stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for China Resources Cement Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because China Resources Cement Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 7.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.70% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. China Resources Cement Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.87, which is better than 74% of the companies in Building Materials industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of China Resources Cement Holdings at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of China Resources Cement Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of China Resources Cement Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. China Resources Cement Holdings has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of HK$40.1 billion and earnings of HK$1.283 a share. Its operating margin of 27.28% better than 90% of the companies in Building Materials industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks China Resources Cement Holdings's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of China Resources Cement Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of China Resources Cement Holdings is 7.8%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Building Materials industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.5%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Building Materials industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, China Resources Cement Holdings's return on invested capital is 17.04, and its cost of capital is 6.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of China Resources Cement Holdings is shown below:

In closing, the stock of China Resources Cement Holdings (HKSE:01313, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in Building Materials industry. To learn more about China Resources Cement Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

