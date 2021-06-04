Arcimoto Announces Grand Opening of Arcimoto Eugene Rental Center





Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that its new rental center in Eugene is officially open for business. You can book your FUV rental today at Arcimoto.com%2Frental





See the Pacific Northwest like never before: from the cockpit of an FUV, now available for rent at Arcimoto Eugene. (Photo: Arcimoto, Inc.)





“Following the opening of Arcimoto San Diego, the grand opening of Arcimoto Eugene today is an awesome new opportunity to introduce riders to our one-of-a-kind EVs, and also represents a new revenue model that builds toward the Arcimoto vision of shared, autonomous, rightsized, zero-emission mobility,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. “For visitors to Eugene and locals alike, whether you’re in town for the Olympic Trials, visiting the University of Oregon, exploring the Willamette Valley wine country, or just want a thrilling new way to blow your hair back, Arcimoto Eugene is the perfect place to ride a pure-electric FUV.”









Arcimoto Eugene is located at 135 Blair Boulevard, behind the Better Living Room by Ninkasi Brewing. From there, guests will be able to rent FUVs and explore historic downtown Eugene, the iconic new Hayward Field, and the rolling hills of the Southern Willamette Valley.









Arcimoto+Eugene is the fourth Arcimoto rental location, with rentals also available at Arcimoto+San+Diego, Arcimoto+Key+West, and GoCar+Tours in San Francisco.









About Arcimoto, Inc.









Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid+Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.





