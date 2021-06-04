DOX JUNE 8 DEADLINE NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amdocs Limited – DOX

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Amdocs Limited ( DOX) between December 13, 2016 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=amdocs-limited&id=2679 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=amdocs-limited&id=2679

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the JUNE 8, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; while Amdocs’ reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

tel: (800) 991-3756

