ARRY DEADLINE NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. – ARRY

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Array Technologies, Inc. ( ARRY) between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); including the Company’s October 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”) and/or the Company’s March 2021 offering (the “March 2021 SPO”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=array-technologies-inc&id=2699 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=array-technologies-inc&id=2699

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the JULY 13, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the then-existing rise of costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as the Company’s freight costs, and that these were likely to have, and were having, an adverse effect on the Company’s business and operations. The complaint also alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in press releases and conference calls because defendants omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that dating back to Q1 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel were increasing dramatically, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs, and as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

tel: (800) 991-3756

