FUV DEADLINE NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. – FUV

NEW YORK, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Arcimoto, Inc. ( FUV) between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=arcimoto-inc&id=2697

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, (1) the preorders of Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicles (“FUVs”) were fabricated or never completed, with only 19 units delivered out of an alleged preorder of 422; (2) Arcimoto failed to disclose to customers that nearly 100% of its vehicles delivered were under safety recall; (3) Arcimoto’s largest customer, R-Key-Moto, was an undisclosed related party owned by insider FOD Capital, LLC; (4) Arcimoto’s partnership with HULA was an undisclosed related party transaction; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

