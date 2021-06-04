Inspired Entertainment Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Inspired Entertainment (NAS:INSE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $12.185 per share and the market cap of $282.9 million, Inspired Entertainment stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Inspired Entertainment is shown in the chart below.

Because Inspired Entertainment is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.15% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Inspired Entertainment has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of Inspired Entertainment is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Inspired Entertainment is poor. This is the debt and cash of Inspired Entertainment over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Inspired Entertainment has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $170.3 million and loss of $1.33 a share. Its operating margin is 3.88%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Inspired Entertainment is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Inspired Entertainment over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Inspired Entertainment is 10%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 40.2%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Inspired Entertainment's return on invested capital is 2.64, and its cost of capital is 11.39. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Inspired Entertainment is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Inspired Entertainment (NAS:INSE, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 73% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Inspired Entertainment stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

