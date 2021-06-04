Alpine 4's (ALPP) Subsidiary, Alternative Labs, Adds $2M in New Production Work for June and July Totaling $5.8M in Backlog

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiary, Alternative Laboratories, LLC. (ALT LABS), has secured several new production orders adding $2 million in new work to be completed in June and July 2021 giving them just under $5.8 million in backlogged production work.

Alt Labs is currently working on around 40 new formulas for new and existing customers. The company is in the process of expanding the R&D staff in order to keep up with the influx of new projects. With the addition of a 2nd 800kg double cone blender, Alt labs has more than enough capacity to accommodate its current and new clientele.

Alt Labs is a private label contract manufacturer located in Southwest, Florida, USA. The Company specializes in the manufacturing and packaging of; liquids, powders, tablets, capsules, and other unique nutritionals. Alt Labs has a wide array of customers that sell their products in the USA and internationally through eCommerce platforms like Amazon, as well as, direct business to consumer (B2C) via their own sales networks.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say, "It's always a pleasure to see a newly added subsidiary firing on all cylinders this quickly after being acquired. These orders add to an already impressive backlog of work for 2021. We appreciate all of the hard work being put forth by the team at Alt Labs!"

Mark Wesolaski, COO of Alternative Labs, had this to say, "With the addition of our new mixing equipment, investments in training, and other capital initiatives, 2021 is already shaping up to be better than 2020. The Company is on track to produce well over $22 million for 2021."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

