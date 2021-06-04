Alliance Mining Enters into Purchase Agreement with 1911 Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase agreement with 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold") (TSX.v: AUMB) to acquire 1911 Gold's prospective interest in twenty-seven (27) mining claims, collectively referred to as the Greenbelt Property located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba.

The Greenbelt Property is located within five kilometres of 1911 Gold's True North Complex at Bissett, Manitoba, comprising a fully permitted and operational 1,300 tonnes per day mill and tailings facility, currently reprocessing historical tailings. Alliance will be exploring the potential of entering into a toll milling agreement with 1911 Gold in the coming months for the processing of ore from the Company's properties in the future.

Further details regarding the purchase agreement and a more detailed property description will be provided in an upcoming news release.

The purchase agreement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

