4 Hospitality Stocks With a High Quality Rank in June

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Hospitality Stocks With a High Quality Rank in June

Resort and casino stocks to consider ahead of summer travel season

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 04, 2021

Summary

  • Job growth misses the consensus estimate for second month in a row
  • Hospitality sector leads job growth in May
  • Investors can find opportunities in high quality resort and casino stocks
Article's Main Image

As investors look forward to the summer travel season, four resort and casino stocks that have a high GuruFocus Quality Rank are Choice Hotels International Inc. (

CHH, Financial), GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG, Financial), Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI, Financial) and Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN, Financial), according to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Hospitality sector leads job growth in May, but growth underperforms estimates

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that total nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 during May, underperforming the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 671,000 jobs added. The May jobs report follows April’s sharp underperformance. The Labor Department revised April’s job growth upward to 278,000 jobs yet was still significantly down from the consensus estimate of 1 million jobs added. Despite this, the unemployment rate declined from 6.1% to 5.8%, an improvement over the consensus estimate of 5.9%.

1400816768053694464.png

The hospitality sector lead job growth with 292,000 jobs added. The news comes a few days after the U.S. reported this week that new Coronavirus cases increased less than 20,000 over a seven-day average for the first time since March 2020.

As such, investors may find opportunities in hospitality stocks that have a high quality rank. Key factors that determine quality rank include debt ratios, profit margins, returns on invested capital and the number of years of profitability over the past 10 years.

1400821171074650112.png

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International (

CHH, Financial) operates hotels under brands like Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites. GuruFocus ranks the Rockville, Maryland-based company’s profitability 7 out of 10: Profit margins and returns are outperforming over 77% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings decline rates underperforming more than 60% of global travel and leisure companies.

1400826107602685952.png

Gurus with holdings in Choice Hotels include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)’s Baron Funds and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1400826402747469824.png

GreenTree Hospitality

GreenTree Hospitality (

GHG, Financial) operates a network of hotels throughout China. GuruFocus ranks the Shanghai-based company’s financial strength and profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 4.43, interest coverage and debt ratios outperforming over 82% of global competitors, and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 88% of global travel and leisure companies.

1400830332361527296.png

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort (

MCRI, Financial) operates the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. GuruFocus ranks the Reno, Nevada-based company’s profitability 6 out of 10: Profit margins and returns are outperforming over 82% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming more than 65% of global travel and leisure companies.

1400840175881310208.png

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts (

MTN, Financial) operates mountain resorts and ski areas primarily in the U.S. GuruFocus ranks the Broomfield, Colorado-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the heels of a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming over 70% of global competitors, despite three-year earnings decline rates underperforming more than 60% of global travel and leisure companies.

1400849312656674816.png

Gurus with holdings in Vail Resorts include John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)’ Ariel Investment and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

1400849805869076480.png

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar