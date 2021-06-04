CleanSpark Management to Appear in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services, and clean Bitcoin mining company today announced that CEO Zach Bradford and Executive Chairman Matt Schultz will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET.

Topics covered will include the Company’s recent partnership agreements, shelf registration, small-cap index rebalances and more. The conversation will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Water Tower’s Head of Sustainable Investing. The chat is expected to also discuss CleanSpark’s status as a founding member of “Think Microgrid” as well as new developments in the energy and Bitcoin business units.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay. The event is open for all.

REGISTER HERE: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1471287&tp_key=8a2ddff07a

