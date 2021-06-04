Logo
Hyundai Motor Americas Region Names Carlos Servin Chief Cost Optimization Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 4, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Americas Region has appointed Carlos Servin as the Chief Cost Optimization Officer. Servin will be responsible for leading the strategy and execution of all cost optimization initiatives across North and South America. This includes benchmarking and implementing best practices for localization, supplier assessments and cost optimization to improve efficiency across Hyundai's operations in the region. Servin reports to Hyundai Motor North America president and CEO, José Muñoz, and starts today.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

"Carlos' deep automotive industry knowledge, strong analytical skills, intercultural experience and entrepreneurial mindset will drive Hyundai's cost optimization efforts in North and South America," said Muñoz. "As we rapidly grow our business, there is a tremendous opportunity to create efficiencies across our operations. I'm looking forward to Carlos joining our leadership team."

Servin has over 30 years of global automotive expertise at Ford Motor Company, Volvo Car Corporation AB and Nissan. He was most recently the corporate vice president, global controller for marketing and sales, industrial operations and regions for Nissan.

Servin has worked at both the global headquarters and at the regional level at each of these companies and in markets around the world, including North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, China and Asia.

Servin earned his MBA from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico City.

Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

favicon.png?sn=LA00527&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-americas-region-names-carlos-servin-chief-cost-optimization-officer-301306132.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00527&Transmission_Id=202106041245PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00527&DateId=20210604
