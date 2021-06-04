Celsius Partners With iHeartMedia In New Podcast Deal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Celsius Partners With iHeartMedia In New Podcast Deal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

First-ever Informative Celsius Podcast set to launch through the iHeartPodcast Network

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 4, 2021

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform and iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America and No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced a multiyear agreement to co-produce a new iHeartRadio Original podcast hosted by Celsius CEO Alex Mashinksy and distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network.

Celsius_Logo.jpg

Scheduled to launch later this year, the uniquely educational, entertaining informative podcast will feature Alex discussing a wide-ranging set of topics both inside and outside crypto, including fintech trends, personal finance, trade and regulation. The podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio App and everywhere podcasts are heard.

"Since our founding, the Celsius mission has included bringing the next 100 million people into crypto. As a company we understand that a huge part of that task is education  and audience engagement.  We're proud to be partnering with a media giant like iHeart through their industry-leading podcast platform and believe it will be a force multiplier in reaching our goals," said Vijay Konduru, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Analytics of Celsius.

"We are excited to partner with a company like Celsius to build awareness and bring cryptocurrency education to new audiences in creative and innovative ways," said Joe Robinson, President of Ventures for iHeartMedia. "As cryptocurrencies continue to grow in popularity, we look forward to helping further educate listeners through this engaging podcast, so they can have a clearer understanding and responsibly engage and participate in this technology and space."

The iHeartPodcast Network - the No. 1 podcast publisher globally as measured by Podtrac - has 27 million US monthly uniques and more than 250 million monthly global downloads and streams and spans every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, lifestyle, family, comedy and true crime - and everything in between. 

The two companies are also pursuing a broader partnership across iHeartMedia's multiple audio platforms to bring further awareness of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to mainstream audiences at scale.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

iHeartMedia does not specifically endorse or approve or disapprove of the use of any particular blockchain or cryptocurrency product or service. Users of any such product or service are encouraged to educate themselves fully before using such products and services and seek the advice of advisors or counsel as appropriate.

Celsius Press Contact
[email protected]

iHeartMedia Press Contact
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY01055&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-partners-with-iheartmedia-in-new-podcast-deal-301306122.html

SOURCE Celsius Network

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01055&Transmission_Id=202106041219PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01055&DateId=20210604
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment