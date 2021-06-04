Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and Warner Bros. Pictures today announced an immersive, virtual launch party celebrating the much-anticipated summer event film, In the Heights, adapted from the hit Broadway musical from the multi-talented Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed by visionary Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians.



The first-of-its-kind Launch+Party+on+Roblox brings the music, dance, and Latin American culture of the film’s iconic Washington Heights neighborhood to the Roblox metaverse and on June 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. PDT, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in what is expected to be the largest virtual flash mob ever.



In the Heights is a story about community,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and songwriter of In the Heights. “Roblox fosters an amazing and diverse community on its platform. What better place to host a launch party, where anyone can experience what it’s like to dance in the streets of Washington Heights with the whole world by your side? I’m excited to see fans come together and share in the experience this way.”



In the Heights follows the story of likeable, magnetic, Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi, who saves every penny from his daily grind as he and his tight-knit community hope, imagine, and sing about a better life. Visitors to the virtual neighborhood can hang out outside Usnavi’s corner store, contribute to murals, and watch behind-the-scenes videos and interviews, including a dance tutorial from the movie’s choreographer. In addition, visitors can collect in-experience virtual items directly inspired by the film through fun, interactive mini-games and scavenger hunts, and collect three exclusive metaverse emotes as well.



On June 10 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on the hour throughout the day), the space will transform into the Lights Out Viewing Party where the cast will host a Q&A and share an exclusive clip ahead of the film’s premiere.



On June 11 starting at 10 a.m. PDT (and running on the hour throughout the day with the main event taking place at 6 p.m. PDT), visitors can participate in the Virtual Flash Mob, a special synchronized, choreographed dance performed together, just like in the movie.



“We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and creativity of In the Heights to the metaverse, immersing the Roblox community in the music, art, and dance of the Latin American culture and Washington Heights neighborhood,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Roblox. “In the Heights on Roblox is a great example of our deep partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to create experiences that engage our collective audiences and bring millions of people together from all around the world where they can feel like they're a part of the movie.”



Roblox’s immersive experiences like In the Heights offer a way for people to enjoy their favorite entertainment together with friends in the metaverse. Roblox’s experiences provide entertainment brands a completely new way to engage with fans and attract new ones; from previewing a new movie or TV show, to reimagining a fictional place in the virtual world. For more information, and to join the In the Heights Launch Party on Roblox, click here.



About Roblox



Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit+corp.roblox.com.



About “In the Heights”



In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits. Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.



Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway/Barrio Grrrl!/Likely Story/SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film, In the Heights. Slated to open on June 10, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.



ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210604005549r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005549/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment