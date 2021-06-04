ISS Recommends Extended Stay America Shareholders Vote for the Amended Transaction With Blackstone and Starwood Capital

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH” and, together with ESA, “Extended Stay” or the “Company”) ( STAY) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has reversed its prior voting recommendation.



It recommends that Extended Stay shareholders vote FOR the now amended and higher $20.50 per paired share acquisition agreement with a 50/50 joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (“Blackstone”) and Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”) at the Company’s Special Meetings of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be adjourned to June 11, 2021.

Doug Geoga, Chairman of the Boards of the Company, said, “The ISS recommendation is consistent with our firm belief that this transaction is the right outcome for shareholders and provides superior value to our continued operation as a public company.

“In addition to the unanimous support of our Boards, we are also pleased to note that the transaction is now supported by a number of our large shareholders who had previously expressed concerns.”

Bruce Haase, CEO and President of the Company, added, “This is the best path for immediate and certain value creation for Extended Stay shareholders.”

The Company also highlighted commentary today from sell-side research firm Jefferies, which said, “If the measure were to fail, the stock could trade into the <$15 range temporarily, roughly 24% lower than the proposed offer, in our estimation.”1

Extended Stay shareholders are reminded that their vote is extremely important, no matter how many shares they own. To follow the recommendations of ISS and the Company’s Boards, shareholders should vote “FOR” the proposal on the WHITE proxy card today to approve the transaction and secure the certain, immediate and compelling value of $20.50 per paired share in cash.

The amended merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the entire boards of directors of both ESA and ESH. As previously announced, the Special Meetings will be adjourned to June 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time (for ESA) and 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time (for ESH). The Special Meetings will be held exclusively online via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/STAY2021SM. The record date for the Special Meetings is April 19, 2021.

Shareholders who have already voted in favor of the transaction do not need to recast their votes. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the Special Meetings unless properly revoked. Shareholders who have not already voted or wish to change their vote are encouraged to do so. Voting today by internet, telephone, or mail cancels any vote previously cast. Only the latest dated proxy, internet or telephonic vote counts. If you have any questions, or need assistance in voting your shares, please immediately contact Okapi Partners LLC, our proxy solicitor, at (877) 629-6357 (toll-free) or at [email protected].

About the Company

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 652 hotels. ESA’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc., is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 564 hotels and approximately 62,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 88 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

