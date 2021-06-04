Kopin Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Kopin (NAS:KOPN, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.77 per share and the market cap of $800.6 million, Kopin stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Kopin is shown in the chart below.

Because Kopin is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 17.81% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Kopin has a cash-to-debt ratio of 23.29, which which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Kopin is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kopin is fair. This is the debt and cash of Kopin over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Kopin has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $43.9 million and loss of $0.05 a share. Its operating margin is -12.32%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Kopin is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kopin over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Kopin is 7%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 49.5%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Kopin's ROIC is -38.47 while its WACC came in at 15.26. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kopin is shown below:

Overall, Kopin (NAS:KOPN, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Kopin stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.