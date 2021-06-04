Logo
American Express Launches "Membership Week" June 14 Through June 18 to Showcase Why Life Is Better with Amex

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced today its first-ever Membership Week, a five-day event featuring offers, experiences, and special deals for American Express ® U.S. Consumer and Small Business Card Members. Taking place June 14-June 18, each day of Membership Week is designed to bring to life the breadth of these offers and experiences across travel, dining, retail, wellness, and entertainment that come with being a Member of American Express.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005576/en/



“Part of what makes our brand so special is our community of Card Members," said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. "To thank them for making the choice to be with Amex and placing their trust in us every day, we’ve created Membership Week, celebrating their passions all week with unique experiences and relevant offers."



American Express is teaming up with Resy, Momofuku, Calm, Equinox and more to unveil exciting offers and experiences for Card Members as they begin to return to their favorite and most-missed life moments. Highlights include:



  • Complimentary access for Card Members to an American Express UNSTAGED must-see performance by multi-platinum and award-winning TDE recording artist SZA (after a refund of $1 for Card Member verification). SZA will be performing her genre-defying artistry and celebrating the four year anniversary of her highly acclaimed debut album, CTRL, for the special virtual experience taking place June 17, 2021 on LIVENow. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase tickets beginning today at sza.live-now.com. Terms apply.





  • A limited number of exclusive tickets are available for purchase to a virtual dining class with world-renowned chef and founder of Momofuku, David Chang.





  • Access to meditation sessions from Calm and workout classes from Equinox+.





  • Opportunity to purchase items from a limited-edition, travel-inspired capsule collection designed by New York or Nowhere® (NYON) co-founder and creative director Quincy Moore. American Express Card Members will have the ability to collaborate on the design of these special items in real-time on American Express’ social media channels. The capsule collection will be available exclusively for Card Members on newyorkornowhere.com.





The week-long celebration for Card Members will also feature special spotlights each day from Business+Class+from+American+Express, providing small business owners with the tools and insights they need to know for running their business. More details will be unveiled leading up to and throughout Membership Week across American Express social channels and at www.americanexpress.com%2FMembershipWeek.



Since its founding in 1850, American Express has built a reputation for trust, security and service while delivering unique benefits that make membership special. Today, over 100 million Card Members around the world enjoy the many benefits of being with American Express from Purchase Protection, Payment Flexibility, Ask Amex, to Membership Rewards, Amex Offers and more.



ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS



American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com%2Famericanexpress, instagram.com%2Famericanexpress, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express, twitter.com%2Famericanexpress, and youtube.com%2Famericanexpress.



Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge+and+credit+cards, business+credit+cards, travel+services, gift+cards, prepaid+cards, merchant+services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate+card, business+travel, and corporate+responsibility.



Source: American Express Company



Location: U.S.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210604005576r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005576/en/



