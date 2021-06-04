Friday Morning Market Highlights

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Friday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Broadcom up on financial results

Author's Avatar
Omar Venerio
Jun 04, 2021

Summary

  • Broadcom reported better-than-expected results.
  • Earnings rose 29%.
  • Revenue grew by 15%.
Article's Main Image

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded in the green on Friday, with the three major indexes turning higher in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.51% to 34,753, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.88% to 4,229 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.45% at 13,811.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.07%, Germany's Dax jumped 0.39%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.12% and Spain's Ibex 35 lost 0.59%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.40%, India’s BSE Sensex dipped 0.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.17% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.21%.

Broadcom releases earnings report

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (

AVGO, Financial) gained almost 2% on Friday to $473.31 after the company posted its fiscal second-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 15% year over year to $6.61 billion, topping expectations by $10 million. The company posted earnings of $6.62 per share, beating estimates by 20 cents.

“Due to the strength in demand for semiconductors across our multiple end markets, we delivered 20% year-over-year increase in semiconductor revenue," CEO Hock Tan said.

The company registered a 20% gain in chip sales to $4.82 billion from the year-ago period and a 4% increase in infrastructure software sales to $1.79 billion.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $6.75 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 16%.

The company's shares have gained 11.7% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's 14.8% return.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) cut his holding by 25% to 3,067 shares, while Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his position by 26% to 16,919 shares.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment