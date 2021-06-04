Friday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks traded in the green on Friday, with the three major indexes turning higher in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.51% to 34,753, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.88% to 4,229 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.45% at 13,811.

Gainers

Twitter Inc. ( TWTR , Financial) +3.7%

Albemarle Corp. ( ALB , Financial) +3%

Juniper Networks Inc. ( JNPR , Financial) +2.6%

Keysight Technologies Inc. ( KEYS , Financial) +2.6%

Phillips 66 ( PSX , Financial) +2.8%

Losers

Organon & Co. ( OGN , Financial) -7.9%

Mosaic Co. ( MOS , Financial) -4.1%

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. ( MLM , Financial) -2.2%

Vulcan Materials Co. ( VMC , Financial) -2.2%

Under Armour Inc. ( UAA , Financial) -2.1%

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) -1.9%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.07%, Germany's Dax jumped 0.39%, France's CAC 40 was up 0.12% and Spain's Ibex 35 lost 0.59%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.40%, India’s BSE Sensex dipped 0.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.17% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.21%.

Broadcom releases earnings report

Shares of Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO, Financial) gained almost 2% on Friday to $473.31 after the company posted its fiscal second-quarter results.

The company's revenue grew 15% year over year to $6.61 billion, topping expectations by $10 million. The company posted earnings of $6.62 per share, beating estimates by 20 cents.

“Due to the strength in demand for semiconductors across our multiple end markets, we delivered 20% year-over-year increase in semiconductor revenue," CEO Hock Tan said.

The company registered a 20% gain in chip sales to $4.82 billion from the year-ago period and a 4% increase in infrastructure software sales to $1.79 billion.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $6.75 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 16%.

The company's shares have gained 11.7% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's 14.8% return.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) cut his holding by 25% to 3,067 shares, while Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his position by 26% to 16,919 shares.