Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sold $1.1 million of Shares
CFO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Khozema Shipchandler (insider trades) sold 3,224 shares of TWLO on 06/01/2021 at an average price of $339.19 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here.
