Gmt Capital Corp Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Avrobio Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Overstock.com Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berry Global Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Avrobio Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, Synchrony Financial, sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Overstock.com Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmt Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Gmt Capital Corp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) - 37,892,420 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% Celanese Corp (CE) - 1,464,853 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.69% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 1,403,376 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 356,227 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.11% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 196,000 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 1,403,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Avrobio Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,562,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 393,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 617,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 435,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 165.99%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 276,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 541,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.648300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 668,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp added to a holding in GTT Communications Inc by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $5.65, with an estimated average price of $3.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 548,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in TherapeuticsMD Inc. The sale prices were between $1.24 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $1.57.

Gmt Capital Corp sold out a holding in LivaNova PLC. The sale prices were between $62.9 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 44.11%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.34%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 356,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 87.33%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.54%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 101,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.73%. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.18%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 207,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 86.71%. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 34,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in VMware Inc by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $161.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 374,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gmt Capital Corp reduced to a holding in Avient Corp by 39.9%. The sale prices were between $38.39 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Gmt Capital Corp still held 512,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.