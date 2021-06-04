Osceola Gold, Inc. Releases Geo Scan Testing Results

In Preparation for launch Of Operations, Management Reveals Potential of Target Areas on the Mav Claims

SEEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Osceola Gold, Inc., "OSCI", (OTCBB:OSCI), is pleased to announce that just ahead of production, documented results of the mine's geo scan assessment are being made available for review to the investment community.

Quantum Geo analyzes and charts the fractal organization patterns of sub-surface geological atomic structure. Utilizing applied vector analysis through quantum physics, atomic patterns are located by identifying orbital electron clouds formed in the presence of natural resources. Quantum Geo then maps the natural resource with proprietary schematic tables and charts. The final result provides a dimensional slice of the subsurface revealing mineral location and depth.

Osceola AU target points analysis provided by Quantum Geo Methodology: Osceola test point (1) - 39° 3'30.00"N 114°25'00.00"W

Osceola test point (1) - Core drill or excavate to AU contact zone approximately 34 to 40ft from surface. For best results core drill to 75ft below surface.

AU test target point radius is 25ft from center.

AU contact zone of interest: 34ft to 40ft. elevation from surface.

AU contact zone heading across center point for 65 ft mol @ 308.23 degrees

Map surface elevation 6638ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.

Au concentrations in target area elevation should fall with-in 5-11 grams per ton, below 40ft diminishing signs until the 63-70 ft range then underlying zone has good frequency but doesn't seem strong enough to be in the hi gram per ton range and is probably closer 4 + range.

Osceola test point (2) - 39° 3'36.04"N 114°25'29.97"W

Core drill or excavate from surface to approximately 13ft, continue to the next contact zone of interest approximately 26ft from surface. The next contact zone of interest is approximately 55ft from surface. For best results core drill to 110ft below surface.

AU target point radius is 25ft from center.

AU contact zones: Surface to 13ft, - 26ft to 35ft, - 55ft to 62ft.

AU concentrations at 13ft level look very strong 15 plus grams per ton. At 26ft to 35 ft 8-13 grams per ton estimated and 55-62 ft weaker signature with small zones of AU showing buildup points along the heading.

AU contact zone heading across center point for 45 ft mol @ 75.48 degree's

Map surface elevation 6278ft; adjust contact zone projections to onsite GPS calibrations.

Summary: Our analysis indicates numerous AU targets throughout the area of interest. The better of the signatures are mapped. Core drilling or excavation and sampling are necessary to prove up the points. The area has been worked extensively but indications show that AU is present with high AU signatures giving effect to micron gold being spread through the substrates at the lower depth elevations.

Note: Quantum Geo Methodology uses map date calibrated with TRUE NORTH. Please adjust field GPS devices with WGS 84 datum. Trimble is advised for correct GPS placement. Over lays only meant for visual representation of surface parameters for the given coordinates locations at the surface.

Note: Mapping is generated utilizing Google Earth Pro, important to calibrate accordingly.

The Company recently announced that a new team has been formed, and Management expects to commence with the retesting of areas on the property that had been producing Ore in the range of ½ to 1 gram per ton.

About Osceola Gold, Inc.

Osceola Gold Inc has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. Although mining is not as popular as it once was, there is still large amounts of commodities in the ground to extract. Osceola Gold Inc. has had geological tests and several different studies done, which has helped them locate gold deposits which has enabled them to concentrate on areas that have rich soil to process and mine for successful outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov , to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

