Today's News Reveals UFOs Are In The Skies Above And OREO, Earth's Favorite Cookie, Is Making An Offering Of Milk And Cookies To All Who Are 'Out There'

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to bring all life forms together and treat them to Earth's favorite cookie, OREO is making an "Offering" of its famous Double Stuf cookies to welcome all UFOs, and is encouraging others to get in on the fun.

"For over 109 years, OREO has brought people on earth together by inspiring moments of connection," said Olympia Portale, Senior Brand Manager, OREO. "Now, the brand is extending its playful personality across the universe to enable all possible life forms to come together over an OREO cookie."

And did they come? And turn a wheat field in Kansas into crop circle on a stretch of heartland famous for UFO sightings? Is the truth out there? Maybe so.

On the heels of recent news coverage, UFOs have been spotted. So they are encouraging all Americans to make a peaceful offering with their favorite cookies to share with all walks of life ... your family, your friends, your neighbors … even that fun little creature down the street.

Alien or otherwise, OREO encourages all to get in on the playful spirit.

