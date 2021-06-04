Logo
Today's News Reveals UFOs Are In The Skies Above And OREO, Earth's Favorite Cookie, Is Making An Offering Of Milk And Cookies To All Who Are 'Out There'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Three-Acre-Wide Crop Circle Along "The Paranormal Highway" in Kansas Lures all Life Forms and Brand Welcomes with Beloved Double Stuf Cookies

PR Newswire

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 4, 2021

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to bring all life forms together and treat them to Earth's favorite cookie, OREO is making an "Offering" of its famous Double Stuf cookies to welcome all UFOs, and is encouraging others to get in on the fun.

"For over 109 years, OREO has brought people on earth together by inspiring moments of connection," said Olympia Portale, Senior Brand Manager, OREO. "Now, the brand is extending its playful personality across the universe to enable all possible life forms to come together over an OREO cookie."

And did they come? And turn a wheat field in Kansas into crop circle on a stretch of heartland famous for UFO sightings? Is the truth out there? Maybe so.

On the heels of recent news coverage, UFOs have been spotted. So they are encouraging all Americans to make a peaceful offering with their favorite cookies to share with all walks of life ... your family, your friends, your neighbors … even that fun little creature down the street.

Alien or otherwise, OREO encourages all to get in on the playful spirit.

About OREO
OREO is the world's favorite cookie, enjoyed by families and friends in more than 100 countries around the world. OREO is the best-selling cookie of the 21st century with nearly $2.9 billion in global annual revenues. The OREO cookie's "TWIST LICK DUNK" ritual has become the signature way to enjoy this iconic cookie in many different cultures around the world. OREO has a Facebook community of more than 40 million OREO lovers around the globe, representing 200+ countries and dozens of different languages. OREO ranks among the top five brand Facebook pages in the world. OREO celebrated its 100th birthday on March 6, 2012. Visit www.OREO.com for more information.

About Mondelēz International 
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact
Corina DeFeo
[email protected]
212.836.3772

favicon.png?sn=NY01364&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todays-news-reveals-ufos-are-in-the-skies-above-and-oreo-earths-favorite-cookie-is-making-an-offering-of-milk-and-cookies-to-all-who-are-out-there-301306243.html

SOURCE OREO

