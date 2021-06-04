Public Storage Virtual Presentation at Nareit REITweek 2021 to be Webcast





Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA, Financial) announced today that the Company will make a virtual presentation at REITweek 2021 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (PDT). The presentation will be webcast and available to registered REITweek participants. Registration is complementary and accessible through Nareit’s website.









Company Information









Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,563 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 176 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 243 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2021. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.









