Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference





Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup, will present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at www.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.









Citi





Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.









Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005600/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership