Alimentation Couche-Tard to Release Its Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Its Fiscal Year 2021 on June 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAVAL, QC, June 4, 2021

LAVAL, QC, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX: ATD.B) will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and its fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after the closing of the TSX. Couche–Tard will hold a conference call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) to present its financial results for its fourth quarter and its fiscal year 2021. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts. Therefore, Couche-Tard invites analysts known to the Corporation to submit their two questions to its management before 7:00 P.M. (EDT) on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at [email protected].

Alimentation_Couche_Tard_Inc__Alimentation_Couche_Tard_to_Releas.jpg

Financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche-Tard's results, which will take place online on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:00 A.M.(EDT), can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/ and by clicking in the "Investor Relations/Corporate presentations" section, or by dialing 1-888-390-0549 or the international number 1–416-764-8682, followed by the access code 12075892#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Circle K and Couche-Tard banners, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of company-operated stores in the United States and it is the leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong. Approximately 135,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., please visit: https://corpo.couche tard.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO01282&sd=2021-06-04 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-to-release-its-results-for-its-fourth-quarter-and-its-fiscal-year-2021-on-june-29-2021-301306268.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

