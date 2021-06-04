Huntsman Announces Appointment of Phil Lister as CFO

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced the appointment of Phil Lister as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2021. He will replace longtime Company veteran Sean Douglas, who recently accepted a full-time calling to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mr. Lister will report to Huntsman's Chairman, President and CEO, Peter Huntsman, and will oversee the Company's Accounting, Financial Reporting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Development, Information Technology, Internal Audit, Investor Relations, Tax and Treasury functions.

Mr. Lister has spent his entire career at Huntsman or its predecessors, starting in the polyurethanes division of Imperial Chemical Industries, which Huntsman acquired in 1999. He brings to this new role 25 years of experience and an extensive background in financial planning and operations, business management, and strategic development at both divisional and corporate levels, most recently in his current position as Vice President of Corporate Development. As VP, Corporate Development, Mr. Lister successfully completed a series of acquisitions and dispositions critical to the execution of the Company's key strategic initiatives. These transactions, valued at more than $3.5 billion, have resulted in a significant transformation of the Company's portfolio.

"After an extensive review of both internal and external candidates, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Lister," Mr. Huntsman said. "As the head of M&A, Phil has been instrumental in executing the Company's portfolio management strategy. He has completed seven transactions in the past three years, that have allowed us to focus further downstream and on our specialty businesses, reduce our debt, strengthen our balance sheet, and improve our trading multiple. In short, Phil has played and is playing a vital role in the remaking of our business."

"As our Company continues to aggressively transform organically and through acquisitions, Phil's 25 years of experience, knowledge and strategic vision will only strengthen our continuous efforts to create further shareholder value," Mr. Huntsman added.

Mr. Lister holds a bachelor's degree in Business and German from the University of Birmingham, U.K., and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

