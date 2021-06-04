Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Chevron Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: XLC, MU, KMB, PAG, ANTM, OCGN, AIM, FXI, IYJ, VOX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Micron Technology Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Chevron Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,370,865 shares, 30.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 430,610 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,356 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,796 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,858 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $219.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $111.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $155.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.