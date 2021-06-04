Logo
Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Chevron Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Micron Technology Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Chevron Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lehman+%26+derafelo+financial+resources+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,370,865 shares, 30.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14%
  2. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 430,610 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,356 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,796 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,858 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $219.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $111.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $155.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. Also check out:

1. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC keeps buying
