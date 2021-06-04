CoreSite Realty Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $125.91 per share and the market cap of $5.4 billion, CoreSite Realty stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for CoreSite Realty is shown in the chart below.

Because CoreSite Realty is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 1.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.73% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. CoreSite Realty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks CoreSite Realty's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of CoreSite Realty over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. CoreSite Realty has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $617.1 million and earnings of $1.99 a share. Its operating margin of 23.11% worse than 73% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks CoreSite Realty's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of CoreSite Realty over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. CoreSite Realty's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. CoreSite Realty's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, CoreSite Realty's return on invested capital is 6.15, and its cost of capital is 2.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CoreSite Realty is shown below:

Overall, CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about CoreSite Realty stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

