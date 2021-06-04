O3 Mining Announces Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting Results

PR Newswire
TORONTO, June 4, 2021
TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF - O3 Mining
TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 45,809,672 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 67.33% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
- election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and
- appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and
- approval of the Corporation's existing 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.
Name
Voted For
Voted For
Voted Withhold
Voted Withhold
John Burzynski
44,436,528
99.49%
228,846
0.51%
José Vizquerra Benavides
44,576,411
99.80%
88,963
0.20%
Murray John
42,938,312
96.13%
1,727,062
3.87%
Patrick F.N. Anderson
44,567,655
99.78%
97,719
0.22%
Keith McKay
44,441,354
99.50%
224,020
0.50%
Amy Satov
44,444,269
99.50%
221,105
0.50%
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
44,574,349
99.80%
91,025
0.20%
Elijah Tyshynski
44,577,398
99.80%
87,976
0.20%
Mélissa Desrochers
44,468,061
99.56%
197,313
0.44%
About O3 Mining Inc.
O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million ounce deposits in Québec.
O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (137,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The company is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.
SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.
