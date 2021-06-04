GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2021

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 519% and supply (ASK) increased by 425%. GOL's domestic load factor was 88.0% in May, a 13.3 p.p increase in comparison to May 2020 . GOL transported 1.1 million passengers during the month, a 547% increase over May 2020 .

. GOL transported 1.1 million passengers during the month, a 547% increase over . GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

May/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operating data * May/21 May/20 % Var. 5M21 5M20 % Var. May/21 LTM May/20 LTM % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 6,864 1,370 401.0% 44,346 65,494 -32.3% 103,380 222,182 -53.5% Seats (thousand) 1,221 219 457.3% 7,776 11,236 -30.8% 18,079 38,905 -53.5% ASK (million) 1,385 264 425.4% 9,277 12,965 -28.4% 21,454 43,508 -50.7% RPK (million) 1,219 197 518.6% 7,550 10,334 -26.9% 17,342 35,477 -51.1% Load factor 88.0% 74.8% 13.3 p.p 81.4% 79.7% 1.7 p.p 80.8% 81.5% -0.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,060 164 547.3% 6,216 8,653 -28.2% 14,339 30,795 -53.4% Domestic GOL

















Departures 6,864 1,370 401.0% 44,346 61,102 -27.4% 103,380 207,730 -50.2% Seats (thousand) 1,221 219 457.3% 7,776 10,485 -25.8% 18,079 36,418 -50.4% ASK (million) 1,385 264 425.4% 9,277 11,180 -17.0% 21,454 37,653 -43.0% RPK (million) 1,219 197 518.6% 7,550 9,044 -16.5% 17,342 31,085 -44.2% Load factor 88.0% 74.8% 13.3 p.p 81.4% 80.9% 0.5 p.p 80.8% 82.6% -1.7 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 1,060 164 547.3% 6,216 8,159 -23.8% 14,339 29,088 -50.7% International GOL

















Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A. 0 14,452 N.A. Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 751 N.A. 0 2,487 N.A. ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A. 0 5,855 N.A. RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A. 0 4,393 N.A. Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 0 75.0% N.A. Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 494 N.A. 0 1,707 N.A. On-time Departures 95.5% 97.0% -1.5 p.p 96.6% 94.2% 2.3 p.p 95.7% 91.4% 4.3 p.p Flight Completion 99.4% 96.0% 3.5 p.p 98.3% 95.8% 2.5 p.p 98.4% 97.6% 0.7 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.0 1.2 160.3% 15.3 22.2 -31.1% 34.1 81.5 -58.2%























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

