GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2021

PR Newswire
SÃO PAULO, June 4, 2021
SÃO PAULO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.
Highlights:
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 519% and supply (ASK) increased by 425%. GOL's domestic load factor was 88.0% in May, a 13.3 p.p increase in comparison to May 2020. GOL transported 1.1 million passengers during the month, a 547% increase over May 2020.
- GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.
May/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
May/21
May/20
% Var.
5M21
5M20
% Var.
May/21
LTM
May/20
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
6,864
1,370
401.0%
44,346
65,494
-32.3%
103,380
222,182
-53.5%
Seats (thousand)
1,221
219
457.3%
7,776
11,236
-30.8%
18,079
38,905
-53.5%
ASK (million)
1,385
264
425.4%
9,277
12,965
-28.4%
21,454
43,508
-50.7%
RPK (million)
1,219
197
518.6%
7,550
10,334
-26.9%
17,342
35,477
-51.1%
Load factor
88.0%
74.8%
13.3 p.p
81.4%
79.7%
1.7 p.p
80.8%
81.5%
-0.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,060
164
547.3%
6,216
8,653
-28.2%
14,339
30,795
-53.4%
Domestic GOL
Departures
6,864
1,370
401.0%
44,346
61,102
-27.4%
103,380
207,730
-50.2%
Seats (thousand)
1,221
219
457.3%
7,776
10,485
-25.8%
18,079
36,418
-50.4%
ASK (million)
1,385
264
425.4%
9,277
11,180
-17.0%
21,454
37,653
-43.0%
RPK (million)
1,219
197
518.6%
7,550
9,044
-16.5%
17,342
31,085
-44.2%
Load factor
88.0%
74.8%
13.3 p.p
81.4%
80.9%
0.5 p.p
80.8%
82.6%
-1.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,060
164
547.3%
6,216
8,159
-23.8%
14,339
29,088
-50.7%
International GOL
Departures
0
0
N.A.
0
4,392
N.A.
0
14,452
N.A.
Seats (thousand)
0
0
N.A.
0
751
N.A.
0
2,487
N.A.
ASK (million)
0
0
N.A.
0
1,784
N.A.
0
5,855
N.A.
RPK (million)
0
0
N.A.
0
1,290
N.A.
0
4,393
N.A.
Load factor
0
0
N.A.
0
72.3%
N.A.
0
75.0%
N.A.
Pax on board (thousand)
0
0
N.A.
0
494
N.A.
0
1,707
N.A.
On-time Departures
95.5%
97.0%
-1.5 p.p
96.6%
94.2%
2.3 p.p
95.7%
91.4%
4.3 p.p
Flight Completion
99.4%
96.0%
3.5 p.p
98.3%
95.8%
2.5 p.p
98.4%
97.6%
0.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
3.0
1.2
160.3%
15.3
22.2
-31.1%
34.1
81.5
-58.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-may-2021-301306294.html
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
Please Login to leave a comment