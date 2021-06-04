The stock of Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.8405 per share and the market cap of $34.5 billion, Anglo American Platinum stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Anglo American Platinum is shown in the chart below.

Because Anglo American Platinum is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 28% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Anglo American Platinum has a cash-to-debt ratio of 23.71, which is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Anglo American Platinum is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Anglo American Platinum is strong. This is the debt and cash of Anglo American Platinum over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Anglo American Platinum has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $8.8 billion and earnings of $1.253 a share. Its operating margin of 28.00% better than 83% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Anglo American Platinum's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Anglo American Platinum over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Anglo American Platinum is 28%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 112.6%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Anglo American Platinum's ROIC was 33.81, while its WACC came in at 19.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Anglo American Platinum is shown below:

In conclusion, Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Anglo American Platinum stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

