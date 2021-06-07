Logo
RPAI Announces Development Plans At Carillon, Its Mixed-Use Development Project In Prince George's County, Maryland

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 7, 2021

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced that it is planning on commencing construction on the first building at Carillon, its mixed-use development located in Largo, Maryland. Construction on The Ella, a 125,000 square foot medical office building, will begin in the second half of 2021. The Ella is a Class-A medical office building that will be developed with a patient-centered design and efficiency optimization focus, while benefiting from direct adjacency to the state-of-the-art University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The Ella will be located approximately 300 feet from the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center's entrance and will offer walkable access to the Largo Town Center Metro Blue and Silver lines, on-site surface parking, and easy access to the Capital Beltway. The increase in demand for medical office space has generated significant interest in the project, and the Company is in active negotiations with prospective tenants.

"The Ella at Carillon will offer healthcare providers unparalleled access to an underserved patient population in a market with a shortage of outpatient care facilities," stated Craig Friedson, assistant vice president, development at RPAI. "The Ella marks the first vertical development at Carillon, which will build on the momentum of the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center's opening and the vision of making Largo the heart of Prince George's County."

RPAI is committed to its Supplier Diversity Program that provides qualified and certified local, small, and minority businesses equal access to partnership opportunities to support the development and believes local partnerships are essential to enhancing the communities we operate. To submit your business or learn more information on The Ella at Carillon, visit www.ExperienceCarillon.com or connect socially via Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT RPAI 
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

RPAI MEDIA CONTACT 
Tim O'Connell 
VP, Corporate Communications & Sustainability 
630.634.4294 | [email protected]

RPAI_The_Ella_at_Carillon.jpg

RPAI_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG03148&sd=2021-06-07 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpai-announces-development-plans-at-carillon-its-mixed-use-development-project-in-prince-georges-county-maryland-301307187.html

SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.

