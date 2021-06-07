Logo
Stitch Fix Styles as Consumers Refresh Their Wardrobes

Company blows past fiscal 3rd-quarter estimates, raises outlook

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jun 07, 2021

Summary

  • Stitch Fix beat earnings and revenue estimates
  • Raises fourth-quarter and full-year outlook
Article's Main Image

On June 7 after the market closed, Stitch Fix Inc. (

SFIX, Financial) released earnings results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on May 1.

Sales topped analysts estimates, and the company also recorded a narrower-than-expected loss per share due to strong demand for online shopping and styling services. Stitch Fix expects these tailwinds to continue as consumers look to refresh their wardrobes following a year of Covid-19, and it has thus raised its full-year outlook.

Shares of Stitch Fix spiked 15% in after-hours trading following the news after gaining more than 4% throughout the day’s trading to close at $57.94.

Earnings results

Stich Fix delivered net revenue of $535.6 million for the third quarter, an increase of 44% year over year. Meanwhile, the adjusted net loss came in at $18.8 million, or 18 cents per share. Analysts had been expecting revenue of $510.63 million and an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents.

The number of active clients increased 20% year over year to 4.1 million, only slightly mitigated by a 3% year-over-year decrease in net revenue per active client to $481. Strong demand for its Fix offering for first-time and reactivated clients resulted in the company’s second-highest quarter-over-quarter client additions on record.

Stitch Fix’s President and incoming CEO Elizabeth Spaulding had the following to say:

“In Q3 we delivered $536 million in net revenue, reflecting 44% yearover-year growth, and grew our active client count to more than 4.1 million, reflecting 20% year-over-year growth and our second highest quarter-over-quarter active client additions ever. We’re pleased with our performance this quarter and are excited to meet the needs and enthusiasm of more and more clients as the world continues to reopen and the apparel retail backdrop improves. As we look ahead, we are inspired to be building an ecosystem of personalized shopping experiences, designed with universal appeal, to meet every need and occasion.”

During the quarter, the online personal styling company scaled up availability of Fix Preview to its entire U.K. client base and over half of its U.S. client base, which it said improved the number of clients who decided to make a purchase. It also launched Shop by Category to existing clients, making it easier to shop for specific clothing items by brand, department or trend.

Looking forward

For the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021, which ends on July 31, Stitch Fix has raised its guidance. It now expects fourth-quarter net revenue of $540 million to $550 million and adjusted Ebitda of $15 million to $20 million. For the full year, the company guides for net revenue of $2.070 billion to $2.080 billion and adjusted Ebitda of $25 million to $30 million.

Valuation

Shares of Stitch Fix closed the June 7 trading day at $57.94 per share. Analysts are not expecting the company to report a positive bottom line until fiscal 2023, but based on the stock’s historical returns and analyst estimates for future earnings, the GuruFocus Value chart rates the stock as significantly overvalued.

1402022844606468096.png

If the company can keep up its top-line momentum and eventually become profitable, it could potentially be a good buy at current levels, but as of now it still seems to be quite a risky investment. Stitch Fix is also a so-called “meme stock,” i.e. a company with high short interest that retail investors have targeted in the past in order to trigger a short squeeze, so it is vulnerable to dramatic and unexpected share price volatility.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
